GLEN ALPINE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man was arrested Tuesday for trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say a joint narcotics operation at a residence on the 2300 block of Lail Road in Glen Alpine resulted in a massive seizure approximately 4,341 grams of meth and about $15,000 in cash.

Gregory Gowan, 52, was apprehended without incident and is charged with the following:

Felonious trafficking of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver meth

Maintaining a swelling to keep/store a controlled substance

Gregory Gown (Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs seized (Courtesy: BCSO)

That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.