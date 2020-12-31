NC man arrested in connection with shooting death of mother of 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a year after a 25-year-old mother of five was shot and killed, a suspect is in custody, Greensboro police said.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found Desirae Aimee Hall, of Greensboro, dead in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Friends said she was a mother to five children.
On Thursday, police announced that Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with first-degree murder in Hall’s death, as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon.
