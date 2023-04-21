MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard Saturday that was captured on video, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Edward Arnell Williams, Jr., 37, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Williams was taken into custody with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and was denied bond, according to police.

“I think the arrest today shows the close working relationship that the Myrtle Beach Police Department has with outside agencies,” Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13. “And use of our technology, our cameras and other information to catch people when they do things bad. As we say all along, we can’t control who comes here. We are a tourist city and we know that. The downside of that is we can’t control what people come here to do.”

Police are seeking traffic-related charges for the truck driver in the incident.

“This arrest is a direct result of the willingness of our visitors and citizens to cooperate with our police department by sending in video and other information to our investigators,” Police Chief Amy Prock said in a statement.

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.

Earlier this month, two people were arrested after a car doing burnouts led to what was seen in a viral video posted to TikTok that showed Myrtle Beach police officers drawing guns along a crowded Ocean Boulevard.