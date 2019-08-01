NC man arrested in Virginia on 42 sex offense charges, including rape, over 10-year span

Roberto Carlos Ayala. (Courtesy of the Albemarle PD via WBTV)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested in Virginia Wednesday after an investigation into multiple sexual offenses that occurred in Albemarle over a 10-year period.

Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36, is being charged with 42 counts of sexual offenses “up to and including first-degree rape,” according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Officials have not released many details about the accusations against Ayala, but said the alleged offenses occurred within the city throughout 10 years.

Warrants were obtained for Ayala’s arrest on July 25. He was captured in Fairfax County, Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

No further information has been made public.

