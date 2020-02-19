NC man assaulted, robbed after meeting up with ‘masseuse’ he met on dating app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have requested a warrant to get information on a Grindr profile after a man was assaulted and robbed by two people he met on the app.

The incident happened on Jan. 30 at the victim’s home. According to the warrant, the victim told police he began messaging a user by the name of “Carlos Longg,” who was offering massage services, a few days earlier on the Grindr app.

He invited the user to his home “so the individual could give him a massage in exchange for money,” the warrant states. The user asked the victim if he could bring a friend with him to the home, and the victim agreed.

Before getting to the victim’s home, police say, the user sent photographs of himself and his friend. However, when they arrived at the home the victim realized they did not look like the individuals in the photos and he asked them to leave.

The duo then asked the victim for money “because they came to his home,” the warrant states. When the victim retrieved an envelope with money in it, which he was going to give them $100 out of, the two began attacking him. One put him in a headlock while the other took his money and phone.

The two then left the home – with the victim’s money and phone – in a black Mercedes Benz with Ohio tags. The victim provided police with the tag number.

Despite having the tag number for the vehicle, the warrant states, the victim told police that “the only way to identify these individuals is from records of messages they exchanged on the GRINDR application.”

No arrests have been made in the case and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident or the men responsible should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

