NC man attacks coworker with 2×4 plank of wood, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly attacked his coworker with a piece of lumber after leaving a job site early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Stephen Parker Brown, 47, and the coworker began arguing and Brown “became angry,” according to the Wilmington Police Department.

“He broke the victim’s windshield with his arms and assaulted him with a 2×4 (piece of wood), causing lacerations and bruising,” a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency wrote in a news release.

Officers charged Brown with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injury to real property. He was booked in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

