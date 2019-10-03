NC man awarded $750,000 in lawsuit against ex-wife’s lover

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Greenville man just won $750,000 in a lawsuit against his ex-wife’s lover.

Kevin Howard claimed the man intentionally seduced his now ex-wife, which led to the end of his marriage.

North Carolina is one of only six states with “alienation of affection” laws. They allow people to sue if someone purposefully interferes with their marriage.

Howard won his case but says it’s not about the money.

“I filed this case because I believe it’s very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important, especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people questions everyone’s liability as a person,” he said.

The alienation law was challenged and struck down back in the ’80s, but the North Carolina Supreme Court later reversed that decision.

