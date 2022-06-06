WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man was busted after police at the North Carolina coast caught him using trying to break into a Walmart cash register in the middle of an afternoon, officials said.

The man who was arrested is also a suspect in several other similar incidents at other Walmart stores across the Carolinas, Wilmington police said.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. at the Walmart on Sigmon Road in Wilmington, according to a news release from Wilmington police.

Police said they responded to “a report of a man trying to open a cash register with a crowbar.”

The suspect, Bradly Farrar, 52, was still in the store and was captured immediately, police said.

Farrar was charged with attempted safe-cracking and concealment of merchandise.

He was held on a $5,000 secured bond.