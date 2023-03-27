HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police at the North Carolina coast busted a man on drug charges after pulling him over for an equipment violation on his car, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday in Havelock after police stopped Terrell Lee Hegge, 25, of Charlotte, Havelock police said in a news release.

Hegge was found with 4.21lbs. of marijuana and 150 dosage units of psilocybin (mushrooms), the news release said.

Police released photos of the marijuana and a box for chocolate candy, which was labeled “Mushroom Belgian Chocolate.”

Photo from Havelock Police Dept.

Photo from Havelock Police Dept.

Hegge was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI substance, felony possession of a Schedule I substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held on a $5,500 secured bond, police said.

The news release said the case was still under investigation.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.