RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who spent $1 on a lottery ticket four months ago has collected his $100,000 prize.

State lottery officials said Thursday that Daniel Maynard of the McDowell County town of Nero is the latest winner of the Cash 5 game.

He bought his ticket on the lottery’s mobile app and matched the five balls in the drawing Oct. 18.

Winners of drawings have 180 days to collect their prizes, lottery officials say, which means Maynard’s deadline wouldn’t have arrived until April.

He took care of that Wednesday at lottery headquarters, winding up with $71,252 after taxes were withheld.