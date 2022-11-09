RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Michael Buck of Rocky Mount said he didn’t know how to react when a tip from a Walmart employee earned him a major Powerball win.

Buck was at the Walmart Supercenter on Benvenue Road when a pharmacy worker told him the store was selling Powerball tickets at the customer service counter.

After deciding to try his luck with a $3 Quick Pick ticket, Buck said, “I told her, ‘If I win, I’ll come back and buy you a car.'”

Buck, a 62-year-old solutions architect, soon came to find out his numbers in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize then doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit, lottery officials said on Wednesday.

Buck, who started shaking at the news, said he walked around his house for a while in disbelief.

As for that promise of a car, Buck said, “I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car but I’ll definitely bring her something.”

Buck’s win was one of 10 big wins for North Carolinians in the drawing, including one $1 million winner. Buck claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “This win really is quite extraordinary.”

Buck told lottery officials that a large portion of the payout will go toward boosting his retirement fund.