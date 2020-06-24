NC man celebrated for donating blood approximately every 56 days for 47 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Robert Ashmore obviously isn’t one to shy away from needles.
On Tuesday, Ashmore stopped by the Wilmington Blood Donation Center to donate blood for the 300th time.
“Donating blood approximately every 56 days for 47 years in an amazing accomplishment,” said James D. Jarvis, executive director for the Cape Fear Area Chapter. “This one incredible man has donated 37.5 gallons of blood that potentially helped more than 900 people. We’re honored to celebrate this historic achievement.”
Ashmore made his first blood donation during the summer of 1973 at the San Diego Blood Bank where a woman he was romantically interested in worked.
He said it only takes about 90 minutes every two months to help save someone’s life, so he encourages others to do their part.
