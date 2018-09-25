NC man chained woman to bed for days to stop her testimony against him, deputies say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Spencer O’Connor Elliott in a photo from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office via WSPA.

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) - A man is on the run after he was accused of keeping a woman chained to a bed to prevent her from testifying against him, according to a report from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer O’Connor Elliott, 48, of Buck Creek Road in Marion, is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, intimidating a state’s witness and assault on a female, deputies say.

Deputies said Elliot and the victim were scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19 for a domestic violence order she filed against him.

The woman had been chained up at Elliot's house for days and escaped on Saturday, according to the report.

Spencer is now on the run, according to deputies.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 217 pounds with long, wavy brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information call Capt. Shanon Smith at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County CrimeStoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).

With CrimeStoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.