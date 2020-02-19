NC man charged after killing dad, wounding brother in stabbing, deputies say

Jody Vance Jones and the scene near the stabbing. Photos from Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

CLYDE, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces murder and attempted murder charges following a deadly stabbing incident that happened Tuesday morning in the Hyder Mountain community.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Long Branch Road in regard to a stabbing.

When deputies and EMS crews arrived on-scene, they learned that one man was injured with stab wounds, another was found dead and another person, identified as the suspect, was still inside the home, deputies said.

The man suffering from stab wounds was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the release, the suspect initially refused to come out of the home, but later came out and was arrested.

Jody Vance Jones, 26, of Clyde was charged with felony murder and felony attempted first-degree murder.

The man killed was identified as Marion Jones, Jody Jones’ father, and the man injured in the stabbing incident was identified as Hunter Jones, Jody Jones’ brother, officials said.

