WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged on Friday in connection to a homicide investigation. according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Thursday at 9:15 PM, officers with the WSPD responded to Wharton Avenue when they were told a man had died. He was later identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Hastings Beeson.

On Friday, Archie Corey Devon McArthur, 35, of Winston-Salem, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon related to the death investigation that has now been ruled a homicide.

McArthur was arrested in Surry County on Sunday for the outstanding robbery warrant. He has also been charged with the murder and kidnapping of Beeson.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and placed under no bond.