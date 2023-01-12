Woman found dead in burning car in Alamance County identified; deputies working to provide closure for family

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man has been charged with felony child abuse after beating his stepchildren for not doing chores correctly, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office investigators took a report of child abuse. Investigators learned that a 12- and a 13-year-old, displayed signs of bruising and marks on their body consistent with that of a beating, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children reported that their stepfather, 35-year-old Jimmy Ray Brafford, had punished them for not performing their chores to his satisfaction.

Brafford reportedly fled the residence and was later caught by the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at his parent’s home in Caswell County.

Brafford was charged with two counts each of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and felony assault by strangulation. He was taken into custody by Alamance County investigators and placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

While in custody, Brafford was served with domestic violence protection orders.