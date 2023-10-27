SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) — A Rowan County man has been charged for reportedly exposing himself to children who were getting off a school bus Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors watched 52-year-old Terry Lynn Horne drop the diaper he was wearing to “fully expose” himself to the children off Oak Mountain Road west of Salisbury. There were four child victims identified.

Horne was taken into custody and charged with four counts of felony indecent exposure. Additional victims may be identified in this case.

Horne was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.