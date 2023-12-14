BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred in August 2022.

David Ray Willis, 42, from Atlantic, has been charged with the murders of Phillip Raymond Fulcher and William “David” Fulcher. Both men were murdered in their home in Atlantic. The incident happened on August 3, 2022. Autopsies that were performed ruled the deaths a double homicide.

Willis was taken into custody after officers searched his home in Atlantic in December 2022 on a child porn case. He remained in custody with a $1 million secured bond on ten counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Willis is now being held without bond on two counts of murder. He had his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck was part of a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrest. He said over 100 interviews were conducted and that 140 items of evidence, including DNA and the weapons used, were collected. They believe they have compiled enough evidence to prove Willis was responsible for the murders.

The maximum punishment is death or life in prison without parole.

“In 17 years as sheriff, I’ve never seen a group of family members more supportive, or understanding of the time that it has taken to work this case,” Buck said. “Your support and belief in us never faltered. And we can’t thank you enough.”

Members of the Fulcher family were also present at the press conference. Two cousins who spoke with WNCT said Willis was someone the brothers trusted. They also said they had faith in the sheriff’s office that justice would be delivered in the case.

The investigation was led by Detective Sgt. J.C. Hawks with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office CSI, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Carolina Beach Police Department, the N.C. State Crime Lab and the Carteret County District Attorney’s Office.