WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — A Washington man was arrested Wednesday after being identified as a suspect in several break-ins reported in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Campbell, 24, was charged with seven total charges.

Campbell has been charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor attempting breaking and entering and one count of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing for a series of break-ins reported mostly on Slatestone and Biggs Roads in the Five Points and Pinetown areas throughout Beaufort County.

He is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office said Campbell may also face child endangerment charges as it is believed he had a small child with him when he committed some of the crimes. WNCT is working on confirming this.