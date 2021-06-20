NC man charged in deadly shooting of older brother, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with the murder of his older brother Sunday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Rabbit Run Lane in the Mill Spring community of Polk County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male who had been shot.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Justice Ian Burnett, of 30 Rabbit Run Lane in Mill Spring. Burnett was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident deputies located 24-year-old Montgomery Graham Burnett, of the same address, and took him into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.