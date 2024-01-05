THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is facing several charges after leading Thomasville police on a high-speed chase with a toddler in the car, according to Davidson County warrants.

Warrants accuse Thomas Robert Emerson Jr, 33, of High Point, of attempting to elude a Thomasville police officer with his car and driving recklessly with a toddler inside.

Emerson allegedly assaulted the Thomasville police officer by trying to hit them with his vehicle after they pulled him over for “multiple traffic violations”, according to the warrants.

Emerson is also accused of making unsafe lane changes and overtaking vehicles on Interstate 85, “almost hitting multiple vehicles and patrol vehicles” in the process.

Emerson is being charged with:

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor reckless driving-wanton disregard

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor expired registration card/tag

Misdemeanor child abuse

Misdemeanor assault on a government official/employee

Center lane violation

Driving left of center

Unsafe lane change

Emerson’s release was not authorized and he is being held without bond.

He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Feb. 21.