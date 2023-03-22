ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is being held without bond in Robeson County after his girlfriend was shot and killed Tuesday, according to St. Pauls Police Chief Michael Owens.

Jackie Junior McNair is charged with killing Victoria Oxendine at an address off Chapel Street in St. Pauls. It happened around 5 p.m.

After the shooting, Owens said someone drove Oxendine to the police department and that EMS responded and took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McNair has a long criminal record and was released from prison only a few months ago, Owens said. He is in the Robeson County Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

