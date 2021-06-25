NC man charged in shooting of dogs during break-in; 1 dog killed, 1 expected to survive

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An Elizabethtown man is accused of shooting two dogs during a break-in, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Antwan Jamell Pearson, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, and two counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Officials say that a break-in occurred at a residence on Twisted Hickory Road just before 1 p.m. on June 21.

Two dogs were shot by one of the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the dogs died while the other is expected to survive.

Handguns, electronic gaming equipment and cash were taken from the residence.

Pearson is being held under a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.