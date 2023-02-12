WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man is in custody after being accused in the stabbing death of his wife and a standoff involving SWAT, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 8:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Kaywood Lane to assist EMS with a death investigation involving a possible fall.

EMS personnel had arrived at the scene earlier and discovered Amanda Jane English, 56, of Winston-Salem, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Joel English (WSPD)

Police say that EMS personnel were confronted inside the home by Joel Milton English, 62, of Winston-Salem, who was armed with a knife. EMS then left the home to safety until officers arrived at the scene.

Joel English refused to surrender to the responding officers, according to investigators. The WSPD’s SWAT team was then called to the scene and he would eventually be taken into custody at 11:52 p.m. by SWAT personnel.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and is leading the investigation into the homicide.

Investigators say that the victim and Joel English were married and living together.

Joel English is being charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. He will make a first appearance in court on Monday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

This is the 11th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.