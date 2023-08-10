WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in an armed bank robbery that took place in January, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 10:53 a.m. on Jan. 7, officers came to First Horizon Bank on 3151 Peter Creek Parkway after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank brandishing a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Wednesday, investigators charged Manuel Massas, 34, of Winston-Salem, with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the January robbery.

Police say that Massas was already in custody at the Forsyth County Detention Center on “numerous unrelated charges.” He is being held under no bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.