NC man charged over bomb threat outside US Capitol found competent to stand trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Cleveland County man who threatened to detonate bombs outside of the Library of Congress in August will stand trial for his alleged crimes.
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Floyd Ray Roseberry is competent to stand trial.
In his last hearing, Roseberry told the judge he didn’t fully understand what was going on and that he was being denied his medication while incarcerated.
A court-appointed psychologist also diagnosed Roseberry with bipolar disorder. Because of that, the judge ordered a competency hearing.
However, now with Roseberry deemed competent enough to stand trial, he will face a federal indictment that could land him behind bars for life.
On Wednesday he was arraigned on that indictment containing two charges – use of weapons of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials.
Both charges stem from the Aug. 19 incident, when Roseberry drove from his home in North Carolina ultimately parking outside of the Library of Congress with what appeared to be explosive devices in truck.
Roseberry went on Facebook Live, threatening to set off the explosives and with a message to Democrats and more pointedly, President Joe Biden.
Roseberry’s next hearing is set for Oct. 8.