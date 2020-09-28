NC man charged with animal cruelty after admitting to shooting his dog in face, deputies say

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he admitted to shooting his injured dog in the face last month.

According to a spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the county’s animal shelter on Legion Drive in Whiteville on Aug. 24 after an investigator at the shelter said they picked up a dog suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, David Christopher Clewis, 37, of Nakina, told the investigator that he shot his dog in the face with a shotgun after he accidentally ran it over.

The dog managed to run off afterwards but suffered a broken jawbone and lost an eye in the shooting, the spokeswoman said. The incident occurred on Aug. 22.

Clewis was arrested on Sept. 25 on a charge of felony animal cruelty.

He was given a $5,000 bond.