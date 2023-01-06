MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged road rage-related shooting, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Davie County deputies came to Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville in response to a shots fired call.

At the scene, investigators located the victim at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane after the suspect had already left the scene.

The victim reports that a black vehicle began to tailgate him when he was leaving Big Lots before getting in front of him and doing a brake check. Both vehicles then continued to drive down several Mocksville streets and a verbal argument began with the suspect, John Kevin Keller, 63, of Mocksville, at the intersection of Wilkesboro Street and Mumford Drive.

The victim alleges that during the argument he saw Keller reach for something and he began to pull off in his vehicle in response. While the victim was pulling away, Keller allegedly shot into the victim’s vehicle breaking the rear window and damaging the interior of the vehicle.

Investigators at the scene found a shell casing along with the projectile from the victim’s vehicle.

Keller would eventually be identified as the suspect by detectives and a search warrant was executed at his home. During the search, investigators found the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

Keller is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder and was given a $150,000 secured bond. He made his first appearance in the Davie County District Court on Thursday.

The investigation is active and ongoing.