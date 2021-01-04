NC man charged with breaking into hospital helicopter, removing equipment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old Asheville man was arrested after police said he broke into a helicopter at a hospital and removed medical equipment.

Asheville police said officers responded to Mission Hospital, located at 509 Biltmore Ave., at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 after a report was made concerning the facility’s helicopter.

Officers found the interior of the helicopter had been ransacked and medical equipment had been removed from the aircraft. Police did not specify what equipment had been removed.

Asheville police later identified the suspect as Jason Alan Roland, 34, of Asheville.

Roland arrested Jan. 2.

He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and damage to property.

Roland was also served with three unrelated arrest warrants.

He was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.