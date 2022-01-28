NC man charged with child sex crimes after 10-year-old girl complains to dad, deputies say

Kasheem Henry in a photo from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged Friday with indecent liberties with a child after a North Carolina girl told her father she had been sexually assaulted, officials said.

The case began in November 2021 when a 10-year-old girl told her dad in Elizabethtown that she was sexually assaulted that month and in November 2020, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff’s office investigators began an investigation into the matter with assistance from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville,” the news release said.

During the investigation, officials conducted interviews with the girl.

Kasheem Henry was arrested Friday on several charges including statutory sex offense, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with a child.

Henry, 19, is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.