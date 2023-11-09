DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Dobson man is facing several charges related to child sex crimes, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a referral from the Surry County Department of Social Services, prompting the investigation.

Staff at the detention center later discovered that Godinez had previously been deported from the United States under the name of Roseelveth Lopez-Cordero.

On Nov. 2, deputies took Amilcar Lopez Godinez, 32, of Dobson, into custody and charged him with:

Two counts of first-degree statutory rape

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

First-degree statutory sex offense

Other sex crimes

Godinez was given a $5.125 million secured bond and an immigration detainer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.