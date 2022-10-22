LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his stepdad, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick K. McMillan, 47, of Lumberton, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found Strickland dead in the yard after they were called on Oct. 11 to the 3500 block of Collins Drive.

McMillan was given a secured $250,000 bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.