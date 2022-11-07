TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man has been charged with felony posting a private image to social media, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, October 24, deputies received a report from a woman that a private image of them had been posted to a public social media page.

The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.

On Thursday, November 3, detectives interviewed Speagle and he admitted to posting the image using fake social media accounts.

Speagle has been charged with one felony count of 14-190.5A disclosure of a private image. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond.