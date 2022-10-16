RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an incident on Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies came to Parrish Drive in Randleman after getting a report of a domestic violence protection order violation.

The victim told investigators that Gene Autrey Hayes, 45, followed her from her home and attempted to run her off the road while she had a child in the car, according to deputies.

Hayes followed the victim into a Walmart and was later taken into custody by the Randleman Police Department for driving while impaired, officials said.

The victim has a valid domestic violence protection order against Hayes.

Later, after interviewing the victim, a deputy sought the following charges against Hayes:

Felony stalking

Misdemeanor domestic violence protection order violation

Misdemeanor child abuse

The magistrate found probable cause to issue a warrant for Hayes’ arrest on those charges.

After the DWI was processed by the Randleman Police Department, Hayes was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served with the three charges from the sheriff’s office as well as the DWI from the police department.

Hayes was denied bond due to the domestic nature of the charges.

He will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Monday.