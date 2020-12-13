NC man charged with murder after 2 shooting incidents, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder and other charges Sunday morning.

On Saturday around 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of O’Quinn Road in Maxton in reference to a residence being shot into, according to the report.

While speaking with the victims, deputies were dispatched to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to two people who were shot on B&C Lane in Maxton, according to the report.

The report says that Tahleel Minningan, 25, and Tyquean Beard, 25, both of Rowland were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital by Minnigan’s girlfriend. Minningan died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital and Beard is in stable condition, according to the report.

Zachary R. Butler, 20, of Maxton was arrested and charged in relation to both shootings, according to the report.

The report says that Butler is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Butler was placed in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the first degree murder offense, but given a $350,000 secured bond for the remaining offenses.

The shooting itself is the result of an ongoing dispute and the investigation is ongoing.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shootings.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

