RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after the shooting death of his elderly mother, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday deputies responded to a home on Steeple Chase Road in Greensboro regarding a homicide. The victim, Sherry Bradley, 73, had been shot multiple times and was dead in the home.

The sheriff’s office has charged Sherry Bradley’s adult son Adam Lee Bradley, 46, of Randleman, with first-degree murder. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest of Bradley at his home on Huff Court.

This was an isolated incident and deputies say there is no risk to the public.

Bradley was given no bond.