NC man charged with first-degree murder after infant dies from injuries

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons man has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant died from its injuries, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, was initially charged with felony child abuse after seeking medical treatment for the baby on Monday. The infant died as a result of its injuries on Thursday.
McDaniel is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Save Time & Money on a Home Refresh for 2020
- Friday, January 17th : Refresh Your Home in 2020
- Georgia man identified as worker killed in Wake County trench collapse
- Sex offender arrested for attending Wake County high school basketball game
- VIDEO: Police officer caught sleeping at the wheel in turning lane
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now