NC man charged with first-degree murder after infant dies from injuries

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons man has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant died from its injuries, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, was initially charged with felony child abuse after seeking medical treatment for the baby on Monday. The infant died as a result of its injuries on Thursday.

McDaniel is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

