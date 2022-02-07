NC man charged with going armed to the terror of the public after gun fired at Waffle House

Elijah Tariq Sherard in a photo from Wilmington police. Waffle House file photo from CBS 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is charged after firing a gun at the Waffle House on Market Street in Wilmington early Sunday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday and detained six people at gunpoint.

Officers determined that Elijah Tariq Sherard was shooting a gun into the air, but tossed it under a car before police arrived.

Police found a gun under a nearby car and found shell casings on Shepard as they searched him.

Shepard was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and going armed to the terror of the public. He was given an $800 secured bond.

