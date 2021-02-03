NC man charged with having child pornography was out on bond for similar charges

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Statesville man who was found with child pornography was already out on bond for similar charges, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple tips regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor involving Statesville resident Michael Hawkins, 66. The tips came in between November 2020 and January 2021.

Hawkins was accused of being in possession of child pornography and an investigation began immediately, the sheriff’s office said. Evidence was gathered and warrants were issued for his arrest. Hawkins was taken into custody on Saturday.

Hawkins faces multiple charges including third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Hawkins had already been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor from a case in June 2020..