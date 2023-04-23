WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges, including having a weapon of mass destruction, and two teens were arrested after a chase with law enforcement on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team worked with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Gang Unit to perform a traffic stop on a black Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Reynolds Boulevard and North Cherry Street.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra refused to stop, and a chase began. During the pursuit, two passengers got out of the car and tried to run.

Two deputies chased them on foot while the remaining deputies and Winston-Salem police continued to pursue the suspect vehicle and an additional suspect who fled on foot.

During one of the foot chases, a suspect was seen throwing a gun away. When the suspect tried to jump a fence, a deputy used his Taser.

The Sentra eventually stopped at Lincoln Avenue and 23rd Street, and two remaining suspects were taken into custody.

Ultimately, three people who were in the Sentra were taken into custody, and one was released.

Daniel Mendez Noyola, 20, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with:

felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction

misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer

misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Marcus Marque Baker Simms, 19, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with:

misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public 0fficer

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Ahman Jashawn Mearite, 19, of Winston Salem, was arrested and charged with: