NC man charged with human trafficking, statutory rape of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Stony Point man has been charged with human trafficking and statutory rape of a minor under the age of 15 following an investigation, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Investigators responded to reports in September regarding two females who were sexually assaulted by William Byard, 30, of Stony Point. One of the victims was a minor, deputies said.

Evidence was gathered and warrants were issued for Byard’s arrest. He was taken into custody on November 10 and faces multiple charges including human trafficking, kidnapping, and felony statutory rape of a minor.

Detectives obtained additional information from a previously closed case in 2019 and based on new evidence gathered, charged Byard with felony sexual activity by a substitute parent, deputies said.

Byard is being held on a $1.3 million secured bond. He has a criminal history that includes assault on a female, resisting, and larceny.