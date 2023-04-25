BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces multiple charges after an officer was injured during a pursuit on Sunday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 6 p.m., Burlington officers responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of Hyde Street. While police were on scene, someone fired a gun near the home’s garage area.

Officers called for backup. As backup arrived, the suspect ran away, and police pursued him.

One officer had minor injuries after apprehending the suspect and was treated on scene by Alamance County EMS.

The suspect was identified as Rodgretti Cobb, 52, of Burlington.

Cobb was arrested and charged:

Assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury

Resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer

Discharging a firearm within the city limits

Possessing a firearm by a felon

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secure bond.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.