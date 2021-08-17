NC man charged with kidnapping, raping child who went missing for 2 days

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and statutory rape after a child went missing for nearly two days.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a child was reported missing on Aug. 6. The child was returned home in the early morning of Aug. 8.

After getting additional information for their investigation, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Thomas Anthony Morales. Working with the SBI, detectives arrested Morales on Aug. 11 in Indian Trail.

Morales is charged with abduction of children, second-degree kidnapping, and statutory rape of a child. He was given a $40,000 bond.