NC man charged with kidnapping woman for ‘sexual servitude,’ sexually assaulting her

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested at the same scene where an SUV hit a deputy during a “disturbance” call faces new charges of kidnapping and forcible sex offense, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Michael was initially charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, manufacturing in a dwelling or place of business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is now also charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday.

At about 7:26 a.m. that day, deputies responded to 152 Kanoy Road for a “disturbance” in which a woman was being “attacked,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies were on scene when a large SUV, which was inside a garage, smashed through the garage door and hit one of the deputies in the parking lot. The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A deputy reportedly fired shots when the SUV did not stop.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, and Michael was arrested.

Arrest warrants reveal Michael kidnapped a woman to hold her in “sexual servitude” against her will. The victim was seriously injured and sexually assaulted.

The SBI is investigating.

