NC man charged with manslaughter in 2-year-old son’s shooting death

North Carolina news

by: FOX46 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged Sunday with manslaughter and a weapons violation in the death of his 2-year-old son, who located his father’s gun and shot himself, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Antonio Thomas Cureton, 24, was in the Mecklenburg County Jail on counts of involuntary manslaughter, the unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and the failure to secure one to protect a minor, CMPD said.

Antonio Thomas Cureton, 24. (Photo: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Police had responded to a shooting at a motel around 10 p.m. Aug. 15 near 5500 Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte. The toddler, Amor Cureton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the release said.

Police detectives determined the child gained access to an unsecured firearm and discharged it, fatally injuring himself. The police department’s K-9 unit also located a second weapon in Antonio Cureton’s possession, according to the release.

Mecklenburg County records show Cureton was jailed on five counts with a combined bond of more than $100,000 and awaits a Tuesday court hearing.

The records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney. Police had no such information.

Last week, another 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Green Street off Freedom Drive.

CMPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 704-334-1600. This remains an active investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories