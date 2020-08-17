NC man charged with manslaughter in 2-year-old son’s shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged Sunday with manslaughter and a weapons violation in the death of his 2-year-old son, who located his father’s gun and shot himself, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Antonio Thomas Cureton, 24, was in the Mecklenburg County Jail on counts of involuntary manslaughter, the unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and the failure to secure one to protect a minor, CMPD said.
Police had responded to a shooting at a motel around 10 p.m. Aug. 15 near 5500 Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte. The toddler, Amor Cureton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the release said.
Police detectives determined the child gained access to an unsecured firearm and discharged it, fatally injuring himself. The police department’s K-9 unit also located a second weapon in Antonio Cureton’s possession, according to the release.
Mecklenburg County records show Cureton was jailed on five counts with a combined bond of more than $100,000 and awaits a Tuesday court hearing.
The records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney. Police had no such information.
Last week, another 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding an unsecured gun at a home he was visiting on Camp Green Street off Freedom Drive.
CMPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 704-334-1600. This remains an active investigation.
