NC man charged with murder after street-racing crash kills 6-year-old

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man with a long criminal record has been charged with murder and other counts after police say he was involved in a street-racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy last month.

The Charlotte Observer reports Donnie Ray Cobb was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, reckless driving, speed competition, driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

A judge denied the 46-year-old Cleveland County man’s request for a bond reduction Friday.

The crash outside of Bessemer City June 26 killed Liam Lagunas of Moore.

