NC man charged with murder after teen dies from gunshot in leg

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A man faces murder charges after a deadly shooting at a mobile home park in Pitt County Saturday night.
Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ariel Drive on Saturday night at about 10:51 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. The incident happened near Silverado Mobile Home Park, in Grimesland.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Maleek Bowman, 17, suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
Deputies provided first-aid and applied a tourniquet while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Bowman was transported to Vidant Hospital but he later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Nathaniel Rembert, 27, of Grimesland, was arrested Sunday.
He has been charged with murder and is in the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
