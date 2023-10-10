MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man has been arrested and charged after killing his elderly uncle inside their shared Marvin home, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, authorities responded to a disturbance call at a home in the Ladera subdivision off of Newtown Road.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they found Mousa Nafisi, 70, deceased from a possible gunshot wound. The identified suspect and nephew of the victim, Basil Nafisi, 25, who lived at the home, was taken into custody at that time, the sheriff’s office said.

Nafisi has been charged with first-degree murder and is not eligible for bond, they said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine a motive. Anyone with further information is asked the call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.