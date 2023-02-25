MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man is now charged with murder in connection to the death of his infant child who was found unresponsive at a home in Mooresville last year, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident on Sunday at a home along Teeter Road where they learned an unresponsive infant had been transported by Iredell County EMS to an area medical facility.

The father, Adrian Lyone, 25, of Mooresville, said he found the infant unresponsive and called 911.

An initial investigation revealed Calinda Steinseifer, 29, of Mooresville, was asleep when she was woken up by Lyons about the unresponsive baby. Lyons told investigators he fed the baby and then put her down to sleep and then 30 minutes later ‘found her limp and unresponsive.’

Investigators then learned from the medical center that the baby arrived with brain swelling, bleeding and hemorrhages and described the incident as “unaccidental brain trauma.” The infant was then airlifted to another hospital for additional treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they interviewed the parents again after receiving the information from the hospital. Lyons reportedly admitted to running into a door and striking the baby’s head about two weeks before the emergency.

Authorities said Lyons told them the baby would not eat, was crying a lot and twitching.

Steinseifer also admitted to knowing about the incident, but did not seek medical attention for fear of getting in trouble, the sheriff’s office said.

Both were charged with child abuse.

On February, 23, investigators said they received a completed autopsy report that determined the infant’s death was caused by blunt force trauma from assault.

Based on the new information, Lyons was charged with first-degree murder.