NC man charged with murder in deadly shooting of woman, deputies say

North Carolina news

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested by sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman.

The man was arrested Monday and charged in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Stephanie Nicole Hatton, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a shooting in Elkin early Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found Stephanie Hatton of Kernersville, dead from a gunshot wound.

After a search, Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin, was arrested by Wilkes County deputies in the Ronda Community around 11 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stephanie Hatton in a photo from Sebrena Horne

